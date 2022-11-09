THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 9, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

US holds midterm elections A voter fills out her ballot at the Fairfax County Government Center polling location in Fairfax, Virginia, USA on Tuesday. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues. Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

Under new management? DOTr mulls turnover of MRT-3 operations, maintenance Metro Rail Transit engineers and train maintenance personnel work on repairs and retrofitting of train coaches at the MRT depot in Quezon City Wednesday. The Department of Transportation is considering the possible turnover of the Operations & Maintenance of MRT 3 to qualified private sector operators to improve its operational efficiency. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

PNR operating with limited trips due to effects of Paeng Passengers board a train at the Philippine National Railways -España Station in Manila on Wednesday. Tracks and bridges affected by severe tropical storm Paeng caused the PNR to run limited trips. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

They still use caning in Aceh An executor from the Sharia Police known as Algojo (right) prepares to flog a woman for violating the sharia law, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday. Four people received a caning punishment from 15 up to 30 lashes for breaking sharia law due to gambling and having sex outside marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that implements the sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE

Marcos Jr. departs for ASEAN meetings in Cambodia President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Wednesday, before he departs for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This is the first time for Marcos to attend the ASEAN Summit as a leader, the highest policy-making body of the ASEAN. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

COP27: UN climate summit gets underway in Egypt A protester holds a banner during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Wednesday. COP27 runs from November 6 to 18, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference with over 40,000 estimated attendees that include heads of states and governments, civil society, media and other relevant stakeholders. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE