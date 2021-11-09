THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 09, 2021

US reopens land and air borders A pedestrian walks past a line of Canadian travelers in their passenger cars or motor homes on the Rainbow Bridge between Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York on Monday. The United States reopened its land and air borders to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. Geoff Robins, AFP

Martial law victims want Imelda Marcos jailed for graft Victims of martial law during the Marcos regime belonging to Samahan ng mga Ex-Detainees Laban Sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) and Campaign Against the Return of Marcos and Martial Law (CARMMA) hold a protest action and filing of letter on Imelda Marcos' Sandiganbayan conviction, at the Supreme Court in Manila on Tuesday. The protesters petitioned the court to jail Marcos after being found guilty by the Sandiganbayan for several counts of graft. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Astronauts ride SpaceX spacecraft back to Earth after 6 months in ISS This NASA handout photo shows (from L) ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Aki Hoshide, inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida on Monday. The four spent six months at the International Space Station, a NASA live broadcast showed. Aubrey Gemignani, NASA via AFP

Vaccinated tourists arrive as Thailand allows quarantine exemption A woman prays as tourists gather at the Wat Saket Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Thailand opened its borders at the start of November to vaccinated travelers from more than 60 nations considered “low-risk” from COVID-19 and allowed the exemption on some quarantine restrictions. Jack Taylor, AFP

Pediatric vaccination against COVID-19 continues A woman takes a photo of a child being inoculated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Tuesday. The Philippines on Tuesday logged its lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases since mid-February at 1,409, marking the 8th day since cases have been lower than 3,000. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Traffic build-up along EDSA amid alert level 2 Traffic starts to build up at EDSA Guadalupe during the rush hour on Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said it is mulling bringing back the number coding scheme to combat traffic congestion due to the rising volume of vehicles along EDSA. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News