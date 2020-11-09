THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 9, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top big stories in photos.

Protest at the Grand Palace Police use water cannon on pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched from Bangkok’s Democracy Monument to the Grand Palace to air their grievances and demands for changes in the monarchy and the government. Jack Taylor, AFP

Marcos wants Justice Leonen to inhibit in PET case Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. files a motion for the immediate inhibition of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from participating in any of the proceedings relating to the electoral protest filed at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) at the Supreme Court on Monday. The Commission on Election recently reiterated to the Supreme Court its decision to junk a petition to declare failure of elections in 3 Mindanao provinces as contested by losing vice presidential candidate Marcos. ABS-CBN News

Manila recognizes COVID-free barangays Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets barangay leaders as the city government awards 73 barangays with no new COVID-19 cases for two months, from September 1 to October 31, with P100,000.00 incentive during a ceremony on Monday. The incentive-based approach based on the city's health department data aims to contain and delay the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PNP to conduct post-riot clearing operations in Bilibid Members of the Philippine National Police K-9 team wait for the go-signal to conduct clearing operations at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City on Monday, hours after a riot broke out in the national penitentiary. The riot between rival gangs left 3 persons dead and 64 injured, according to the Justice Department. ABS-CBN News

The colors of Christmas in Manila Passersby traverse the Antonio Rivera street adorned with parols, in Manila on Monday. Christmas celebrations in the country are expected to be toned-down this year, with social gatherings virtually prohibited and millions financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A time to be young Young people take a break at the breakwater near the beach in Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the time of children to play among themselves and socialize because of restrictions on physical distancing, but a few are slowly venturing outside. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News