MULTIMEDIA

'Get on board, ParaTren na ang Pasko!'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Mrs. Emma Lacson managed to capture a quick photo as she boarded the LRT 2 train en route to her destination in Marikina. The festive mood delighted commuters as they boarded the Christmas-themed train coaches of LRT-2 and MRT-3.

"Birthday ko ngayon," said Emma. She's celebrating her 65th birthday and considered it providential that she got to ride the Christmas train as she enters her retirement age, as if it were given as a present on her special day.

Like Emma, passengers the LRT-2 from Antipolo to Manila and the MRT-3 from Pasay to Quezon City can now enjoy rides at train coaches decorated with holiday colors.

The Christmas train, set up in designated coaches for PWDs, the elderly, pregnant women, and children, aims to bring joy and warmth as Christmas approaches.

Railway officials suggest taking the train on the weekends to allow travelers, particularly those with children, to have a leisurely ride.

"Get on board, ParaTren na ang Pasko!”

Emma Lacson poses for a quick photo as she boards a festively-decorated coach of the LRT-2 as part of its “ParaTren na ang Pasko” initiative along the eastern Metro Manila route on November 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Emma Lacson takes a selfie aboard a Christmas-themed coach of the LRT-2 route on November 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Commuters ride aboard a festively decorated coach of the LRT-2 as part of its 'Paratren ang Pasko' initiative along the eastern Metro Manila route on November 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Train coaches of LRT-2 are decorated with Christmas colors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A security guard secures a coach of the LRT-2, as part of its “Paratren ang Pasko” along the eastern Metro Manila route on November 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A security guard secures a coach of the LRT-2, as part of its “Paratren ang Pasko” along the eastern Metro Manila route on November 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News MRT-3 personnel disinfects train coaches of MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Commuters ride aboard a festively decorated coach of the LRT-2 as part of its 'Paratren ang Pasko' initiative along the eastern Metro Manila route on November 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A passenger takes a photo of the Christmas-themed coaches of the MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Passengers ride Christmas-themed coaches of MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Passengers ride Christmas-themed coaches of the MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Passengers ride Christmas-themed coaches of the MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Passengers ride Christmas-themed coaches of MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Passengers ride Christmas-themed coaches of the MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Passengers ride Christmas-themed coaches of the MRT-3 on November 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News