THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 8, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Preparing for Christmas traffic MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes meets with mall owners and operators to discuss proposals to ease congestion in Metro Manila this coming Christmas season. Mall hours for the Yuletide Season will be from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. starting November 14. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN

PH unemployment eases, underemployment rate rises Job-seekers queue at a job fair in Quezon City on Tuesday. The country's unemployment rate eased to 5 percent in September from 5.3 percent a month before, but underemployment climbed to 15.4 percent from 14.7 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PETA urges Tokyo cafe to stop selling kopi luwak PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) activists locked inside a cage protest outside Tajimaya Coffee House to urge the company to stop selling kopi luwak, also called civet coffee, in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. According to PETA, many producers from Indonesia intentionally mislabel coffee beans from captive civet as 'wild-sourced', pointing out the cruel conditions of captivity. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Philippines gets new assets for Air Force President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pours champagne over the C295 MW Medium Lift Aircraft as Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray Delgado looks on during the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of new military assets at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga on Tuesday. Aside from the aircraft, the Philippines also received its Ground Based Air Defense System as part of the modernization and build-up of the country’s Air Force. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Enthusiasts flock to Luneta to see blood moon Astronomy enthusiasts locate the moon using a laser through a telescope during a viewing event of the lunar eclipse at the Rizal Park in Manila on Tuesday. The blood moon, named because of its reddish color, is this year’s last and wont be seen until 2025. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News