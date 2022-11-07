THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 7, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MAGA (Make America Great Again) is back! Former US President Donald Trump speaks in support of Florida Senator Marco Rubio's (not pictured) midterm elections bid at a rally in Miami, Florida, United States, on Sunday. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues. Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

Tight security for G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia Indonesian police officers take part in security preparations for the upcoming G20 meeting in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. Bali will host the 17th Group of 20 Heads of State and Government Summit, composed of most of the world's largest economies, including both industrialized and developing nations, from Nov. 15 to 16. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Vax Baby Vax Parents attend to their babies as they wait for the inoculation during the Department of Health's launch of Vax-Baby-Vax, a 10-day Intensive Routine Catch-up Immunization program, which aims to catch-up in the delay or lack of vaccine among infants because of Covid-19 restrictions the past two years, at the Lakeshore in Taguig City on Monday. The campaign aims to provide vaccines to the remaining 137,048 infants, ages 0-23 months old, who have yet to receive their required immunization against Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPDs) such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, and hepatitis B. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Deniece Cornejo testifies against Vhong Navarro Deniece Cornejo emerges after the court hearing of her rape case against TV personality Vhong Navarro at the Taguig Regional Trial Court in Taguig City on Monday. Navarro, who was arrested for the rape complaint and separate acts of lasciviousness case filed by Cornejo, attended the hearing through video conferencing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News