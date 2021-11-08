THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 8, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Horse owners hope for better days as Nasugbu reopens tourism Horse owners wait for customers for a horseback ride rental at a beach in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The Department of Tourism is pushing to reopen tourist destinations to restart the economy and help tourism workers regain their jobs. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Climate advocates pay tribute to victims of Typhoon Yolanda Climate advocates light candles as they commemorate the 8th anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, Malate, Manila on Monday. The group paid tribute to the more than 6000 lives lost during the deadly Category 5 typhoon that hit Eastern Visayas in 2013. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MMDA desilts Paranaque River Workers from the Metro Manila Development Authority conduct a desilting operation at the mouth of Paranaque River (also known as Tambo River) as part of the agency's flood control program at the Marina Complex along Macapagal Boulevard on Monday. The desilting project aims to ensure smooth flow from Paranaque River to Manila Bay, which is currently obstructed due to heavy siltation and trash carried along the river. ABS-CBN News

Maxar satellite image shows a carrier target in Xinjiang, China A mobile target in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China is shown in this satellite picture taken on October 20, 2021 and released Monday. According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the set of satellite images showed full-scale outline of a U.S. carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers built at what appears to be a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert. The discovery raises concern on China’s effort to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the U.S. Navy, as tensions remain high with Washington over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman joins call for climate justice Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman joins hundreds of climate justice advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday. De Guzman urged Filipinos to vote for a leader who is not acting on behalf of corporations and billionaires, during the 2022 national elections. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

School sets up isolation room in preparation for face-to-face classes School Principal Cipriano Bisco Jr. shows adjustments implemented at the Ricardo P. Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City on Monday. Necessary changes were adopted as part of the school’s adherence to safety protocols like installation of sanitation and handwashing facilities, and a fully equipped isolation room for students needing medical attention. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Chelsea joins runners in the return of New York City Marathon Chelsea Clinton reacts after finishing the New York City Marathon on Sunday, with father, former United States President Bill Clinton, and mother, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton joined over 30,000 other participants in the return of the one of the world's oldest marathons after canceling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carlo Allegri, Reuters