LOOK: Families head to malls, public spaces on first weekend of Alert Level 2 in NCR

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

After almost 2 years of being cooped up at home, Metro Manila residents were finally allowed to go out with their families without fear of being arrested for breaking quarantine protocols.

This happened after the capital region was put under the less restrictive Alert Level 2 allowing more business to operate with COVID-19 measures still in effect as the country’s economy looks to recover.

Alert Level 2 was put in effect after the country’s fresh cases of COVID-19 have gone down the past few weeks.

The first weekend of the lower alert level saw families flock to malls and public spaces, enjoying some mobility they had been deprived of since March 2020.

Here are some scenes:

People take pictures at V-Mall in San Juan City on Saturday, the first weekend under Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People visit the Greenhills shopping center in San Juan City on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People shop at a mall in Makati City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People line up to enter SM by the Bay at Mall of Asia in Pasay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People line up to enter SM by the Bay at Mall of Asia in Pasay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People line up to enter SM by the Bay at Mall of Asia in Pasay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to open spaces at Mall of Asia in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to open spaces at Mall of Asia in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to open spaces at Mall of Asia in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to open spaces at Mall of Asia in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Mall-goers have their temperature checked before being allowed entry to a mall in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to open spaces at Mall of Asia in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News