THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 6, 2020

Trump supporters hold protest as absentee ballots are counted Supporters of US President Donald Trump bang on the glass and chant slogans outside the room where absentee ballots for the 2020 general election are being counted at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA on Thursday. Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on November 4 neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump challenged the vote count. Jeff Kowalsky, AFP

Monitoring Manila bay's water quality A man checks water quality monitoring equipment at the Pasay City seaside area on Friday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the equipment will help monitor seawater temperature, oxygen level, turbidity and depth as well as chemicals present in the water as part of Manila Bay’s rehabilitation. ABS-CBN News

Milaor, Camsur remains flooded after Typhoon Rolly A resident uses a boat to access the main road from their house, which remains submerged in floodwater in Milaor, Camarines Sur on Friday. Thousands of hectares of rice paddies in Camarines Sur were submerged by the massive flooding brought by Super Typhoon Rolly. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Addressing the public US President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania. Brendan Smialowski, AFP