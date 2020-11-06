MULTIMEDIA

Returning home after Rolly's wrath

Photos and text by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taking a breather from cleaning their homes, 64-year old Neri Nolla flashes a big smile as she picks up a dress from a pile. Gathering at a home in Kalye Onse in Barangay Ilawod, Camalig town, Albay, survivors of the onslaught of super typhoon Rolly pick out new clothes donated by private organizations.

“Nakaligo na rin naman ako,” she says as she holds up the yellow dress with white polka dots that she plans to wear for the day.

Neri is a resident of Ilawod, one of the areas devastated by heavy flooding and lahar flow from Mayon Volcano caused by the typhoon. The incident, they say, was not the first.

“Alam na namin na mangyayari iyon. Na-experience namin iyon sa Reming. Pero hindi namin expected iyong ganito kataas, iyong aabutin kami,” she says of the chest-high flood.

A few days earlier, some of the residents returned to clear the drainage leading to a nearby dike to accelerate the recession of flood water. It is only now, almost a week since Rolly made landfall, that residents can return home and begin the daunting task of clearing mud and silt that gathered inside their homes.

Helping Neri and her husband, Diosdado, clean their home are their children Jane and Francis, both coming from a different barangay.

While Jane admits 2020 has been challenging, she acknowledges that things could have been worse.

“Kotang-kota na nga ang 2020. Pero pasalamat pa rin at walang nabawas sa pamilya,” she says.

Diosdado has the same thought and is thankful for little mercies.

“Hay, sus ko po. Buti na lang hindi kami nawalan ng bubong, meron masisilungan pagkatapos ng baha,” he says.

While moving a statue of the Mother Mary to remove mud from their living room, he adds, “Iyong iba naalisan ng bahay, na-wash out. Sabay-sabay pa sa COVID.”

Other houses in the neighborhood were not as lucky, Some were destroyed completely, their neighbors left only with mangled pieces of wood and galvanized sheets.

“Hindi ito madadala sa isang araw na linis, nanay,” Jane says, as she recognizes the amount of work needed to be done.

“Kailangan magpahinga kapag may time.”

Residents clean their homes on November 6, 2020, days after Typhoon Rolly caused massive flooding and lahar flow in Brgy. Ilawod in Camalig town, Albay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Francis Nolla helps his mother Neri clean up their home. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Nollas wash away mud and silt that gathered in their home after the lahar flow and floods. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jane Nolla helps her father Diosdado move their furniture as they clean up. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Diosdado Nolla takes a rest from cleaning their home. He says he is thankful that he still has a home to return to after evacuating before Rolly hit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Other homes in Brgy. Ilawod in Camalig town, Albay, suffered extensive damage due to the onslaught of Rolly. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Mud and debris lay scattered around the barangay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents dry their belongings a few days after Rolly. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News According to residents, the lahar flow and flood triggered by Rolly was much higher compared to when Typhoon Reming made landfall in 2006. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Neri Nolla reacts after finding a dress in a pile donated by private organizations to survivors of Typhoon Rolly in Brgy. Ilawad in Camalig town, Albay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents pick out clothes donated by private organizations to survivors of Typhoon Rolly. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A child picks up clothes donated by private organizations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News