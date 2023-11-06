MULTIMEDIA

#AtinAngPinas: Masinloc fisherfolk set symbolic buoy afloat in the West Philippine Sea

Text and photos by Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A group of fishermen released an 18-foot symbolic buoy in the West Philippine Sea, off the waters of Barangay San Salvador, Masinloc, Zambales, on Monday, as a protest against the "continued harassment of the Chinese Coast Guard against Filipino fishermen at the Scarborough Shoal."

In a statement, the Association of Masinloc Fishermen said that the buoy marks "the claim of fishermen to their main source of livelihood as residents of the island are dependent on the bounty of the ocean."

The group raised concerns about the constant harassment and aggression experienced by Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal, which severely affects their livelihood. The fishermen call for unhampered and peaceful sailing in the West Philippine Sea, citing its importance to their survival.

"Panawagan ko lang sa China na wag na silang manghabol para pare-pareho kaming makapangisda. Dapat nga sila, umalis na lang sila para tahimik yung loob namin hindi kakaba-kaba. Hirap kami ngayon pag hindi kami nakapangisda. Doon kami nabubuhay sa Scarborough. Pag hindi kami nakakapangisda, gutom ang aabutin ng pamilya, hindi pa kami makakabayad ng pinuhunan namin sa pagpunta doon," according to an appeal from 63-year-old Orlie Lamparo, a member of the fishermen’s association.

"Panawagan namin kay Pangulong Marcos, paalisin na lang ang Tsina doon sa ating teritoryo para makapunta na lahat doon (Scarborough Shoal)," he continued.

Extreme hunger and poverty of Masinloc fishermen and their families were the clear results of China's continued suppression of their fishing in Scarborough, the group added.