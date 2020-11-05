THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 5, 2020

'Count every vote' Demonstrators urge that all votes be counted outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Wednesday, in Philadelphia. Business groups around the USA urged President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden to give some time for all the valid votes to be counted in the very tight US presidential race. Matt Slocum, AP

Bonus for health workers Public health workers protest in front of the Department of Budget and Management in Manila on Thursday calling for the immediate release of the overdue 2018 and 2019 Performance-Based Bonus, higher health budget, salary increase, and an end to contractualization amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed 2021 budget has been slammed by lawmakers for slashing allocations for health as the country continues to mitigate the effects of the pandemic Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A billion facemasks sealed and stored An employee rides a bicycle in a warehouse of "Sante publique France" storing a billion facemasks as part of France's strategic national masks reserve, Wednesday, at a military site in Marolles. France is currently under a national lockdown which started October 29 and is set to end December 1 in a bid to reduce COVID-19 transmissions in the country. Francois Nascimbeni, AFP

Leaving modules out to dry Lisa Jean Espenida, 9, dries her learning modules as her family return to their home in Brgy. Siramag, Balatan in Camarines Sur on Thursday. Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio recently said heads of schools in typhoon-hit areas have the authority to decide on the conduct of makeup classes upon consultation with concerned stakeholders. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Picking up the pieces Alfonso Posada, 64, cleans up what is left of his ancestral home in Barangay Santo Domingo, Virac town, Catanduanes on Thursday, a few days after Super Typhoon Rolly battered the region. In a recent Teleradyo interview, Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumalo said the department has started distributing aid to the typhoon victims and that those whose houses were totally or partially damaged will be given financial assistance by the government. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Taking Teddy to a better home Animal keepers prepare the special transport container for Teddy, a 3-and-a-half-year-old bear after putting him asleep in Shtip zoo some 100 kilometers southeast from Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday. After living for more than 3 years in a small cage with no proper conditions, Teddy was transported on November 4, 2020 by activists in the "Dancing bears park" in Bulgaria, where it will live in more natural conditions. Robert Atanasovski, AFP