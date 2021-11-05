THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 5, 2021

DepEd supplements learning kits with food ration Parents get learning kits for their children together with a food ration as part of the school based feeding program (SBFP) of the Department of Education (DepEd) at the Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday. The DepEd said it will continue implementing the SBFP to improve the nutritional status and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies among young schoolchildren amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Ping Lacson with supporters in Cavite Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson meets with his supporters as he visits his alma mater, the Imus National High School, in Imus City, Cavite on Friday. Lacson met with barangay leaders to present his political, social and economic platforms. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

US children between 5 and 11 vaccinated against COVID-19 A girl poses for a photo after receiving her first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Fairfax County Government Center on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Annandale, Virginia. The federal government approved the coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 this week. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images via AFP

Capiz lanterns bring in Christmas spirit in Ayala Avenue Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Friday as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government. Visitors can take photos and videos of the Zenas Pineda-designed lanterns lining the central business district's major thoroughfare at the nearby Ayala Triangle Garden. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News