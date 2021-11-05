Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 5, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 05 2021 11:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. DepEd supplements learning kits with food ration Parents get learning kits for their children together with a food ration as part of the school based feeding program (SBFP) of the Department of Education (DepEd) at the Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday. The DepEd said it will continue implementing the SBFP to improve the nutritional status and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies among young schoolchildren amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Ping Lacson with supporters in Cavite Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson meets with his supporters as he visits his alma mater, the Imus National High School, in Imus City, Cavite on Friday. Lacson met with barangay leaders to present his political, social and economic platforms. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News US children between 5 and 11 vaccinated against COVID-19 A girl poses for a photo after receiving her first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Fairfax County Government Center on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Annandale, Virginia. The federal government approved the coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 this week. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images via AFP Capiz lanterns bring in Christmas spirit in Ayala Avenue Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Friday as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government. Visitors can take photos and videos of the Zenas Pineda-designed lanterns lining the central business district's major thoroughfare at the nearby Ayala Triangle Garden. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News CCP reopens after more than a year with screening of 'A Thousand Cuts' People watch the screening of "A Thousand Cuts” at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater) during the reopening of the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Friday. After being closed for more than a year, the CCP welcomed audiences with “WAGI! Celebration of Filipino Excellence”, a series of special screenings to highlight the accomplishments of Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, and Eumir Marcial, and 78th Venice Film Festival Best Actor John Arcilla. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: coronavirus COVID19 DepEd Nasugbu batangas learning kits distance learning food supplement campaign cavite election halalan2022 lacson politics halalan 2022 panfilo lacson Pfizer coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine USA COVID vaccine children Christmas Makati Ayala Avenue Ayala Corp. Christmas lanterns parol Capiz lanterns Zenas Pineda CCP Cultural Center of the Philippines A Thousand Cuts WAGI! Celebration of Filipino Excellence /news/11/05/21/over-866000-more-pfizer-biontech-jabs-arrive-in-ph/entertainment/11/05/21/watch-disney-releases-maris-racals-simulan/news/11/05/21/tourism-dept-welcomes-ncr-shift-to-alert-level-2/news/11/05/21/pacquiao-staff-arrested-for-fake-solicitation-in-caloocan/overseas/11/05/21/advocates-doubt-indonesia-pledge-to-fighting-climate-change