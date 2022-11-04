THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 4, 2022

600,000 under COVID lockdown at iPhone plant district in China A woman undergoes a Coronavirus PCR test on the street on Thursday in Shanghai, China. Around 600,000 people are under lockdown by Chinese authorities near Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province, after 359 COVID-19 infections were recorded on November 2. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

De Lima continues court battle amid new testimonies Incarcerated former senator Leila de Lima (center) waves as she leaves after attending her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Muntinlupa on Friday. Former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre surfaced a video recording on Thursday purportedly disproving the claim of erstwhile Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos that he was coerced into implicating de Lima in the illegal drugs trade. Ragos earlier told the court he was coerced into signing affidavits falsely accusing the former opposition lawmaker. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Anti-US rally marks 43rd anniversary of US Embassy takeover in Tehran A person wearing an Uncle Sam costume attends an anti-US rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US Embassy in Tehran, Iran on Friday. Iranian students occupied the embassy on November 4, 1979 after the USA granted permission to the late Iranian Shah to be hospitalized in the United States and over 50 US diplomats and guards were held hostage by students for 444 days. Abedin Taherkenareh, EPA-EFE

Still opting for face masks People still wear face masks inside a mall days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed an executive order allowing the voluntary use of anti-COVID masks both indoors and outdoors. Major malls in the country have allowed the optional use of face masks, but encouraged both employees and customers to continue wearing them and to follow minimum health protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Greenhills Night Market opens for Christmas shoppers The Greenhills Night Market in San Juan welcomes visitors during its opening on Friday. With this year’s theme “Merry Moments”, the Night Market will run from 4 p.m. onwards starting November 4, 2022, to January 8, 2023. It features outdoor food stalls and carnival rides that kids can enjoy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News