Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 3, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2022 12:36 AM | Updated as of Nov 04 2022 12:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. South Korea, Japan call for vigilance as North Korea fires missile People watch a television screen showing a news report about the latest North Korean missile launch with images of a military parade in Pyongyang, along a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo on Thursday. North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles on November 3, Seoul's military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter. Richard A. Brooks, AFP Japanese envoy observes PGC-JCG joint law enforcement training Mr. Mori Masafumi, special advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan observes a joint training of the Philippine Coast Guard, United States Coast Guard (USCG), and Japan Coast Guard (JCG) at Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Thursday. PCG and JCG have been organizing joint trainings to bolster maritime law enforcement. ABS-CBN News Fireworks explosion burns factory Police inspect unexploded fireworks found at an alleged illegal fireworks factory which caught fire on Thursday in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. The facility, situated in the middle of a residential community in Sito Manggahan, Bgy. Pulang Buhangin, was razed after some of the stocked fireworks exploded, injuring 10 people, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens Opposition party lawmakers and supporters clash with police during an anti-government protest march in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Thousands of protesters marched against the government's crackdown and alleged failure to address the country's worst economic crisis. The protests have been ongoing for over seven months as Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to a lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE Traditional Ayala Christmas display is back Ayala patriarch Don Jaime Zobel de Ayala and wife Beatriz join Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, and Ayala Land President and CEO Bobby Dy in the ceremonial switching of the Christmas lights along Ayala Avenue in Makati on November 3, 2022. The Makati Central Business District is welcoming the public again this holiday season with their traditional display, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: South Korea Japan North Korea missile television Pyongyang Philippine Coast Guard PCG United States Coast Guard USCG Japan Coast Guard JCG fireworks explosion factory police fire Sta. Maria Bulacan Sri Lanka economic crisis opposition protest Colombo Ayala Christmas display Don Jaime Zobel de Ayala Beatriz Zobel Makati City Mayor Abby Binay Ayala Land Bobby Dy Makati Central Business District lighting /sports/11/04/22/juan-gdl-barely-plays-in-wolves-win-in-lithuania/overseas/11/04/22/pope-urges-respect-for-human-rights-during-gulf-trip/entertainment/11/04/22/friend-or-foe-enchong-dee-joins-darna-series/sports/11/04/22/nbl-kai-sotto-plays-15-minutes-in-adelaide-victory/video/business/11/04/22/ex-bsp-official-marcos-economic-policy-still-unclear