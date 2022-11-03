THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 3, 2022

South Korea, Japan call for vigilance as North Korea fires missile People watch a television screen showing a news report about the latest North Korean missile launch with images of a military parade in Pyongyang, along a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo on Thursday. North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles on November 3, Seoul's military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter. Richard A. Brooks, AFP

Japanese envoy observes PGC-JCG joint law enforcement training Mr. Mori Masafumi, special advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan observes a joint training of the Philippine Coast Guard, United States Coast Guard (USCG), and Japan Coast Guard (JCG) at Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Thursday. PCG and JCG have been organizing joint trainings to bolster maritime law enforcement. ABS-CBN News

Fireworks explosion burns factory Police inspect unexploded fireworks found at an alleged illegal fireworks factory which caught fire on Thursday in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. The facility, situated in the middle of a residential community in Sito Manggahan, Bgy. Pulang Buhangin, was razed after some of the stocked fireworks exploded, injuring 10 people, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens Opposition party lawmakers and supporters clash with police during an anti-government protest march in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Thousands of protesters marched against the government's crackdown and alleged failure to address the country's worst economic crisis. The protests have been ongoing for over seven months as Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to a lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE