THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 4, 2021

USA vaccinates children 5-11 years-old vs COVID-19 National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado, USA. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/AFP

Akbayan urges Comelec to disqualify Bongbong Marcos Members of Akbayan Partylist hold a protest action outside the Commission on Election headquarters on Thursday, calling for the disqualification of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential election. Several civic groups filed a petition urging Comelec to cancel or disqualify Marcos, Jr. from running for the 2022 presidential election for his alleged "false material representation” for failing to divulge his conviction on the tax evasion case. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Intramuros ushers in Christmas season A man sets up a Christmas tree outside the Knights of Columbus Philippine office in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country, is known for having one of the longest Christmas celebrations which start in September and end with the celebration of the Three Kings in January Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Preparing food packs for Natipuan learners in Batangas Teachers at Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu Batangas prepare food packs for learners on Thursday. The Department of Education's (DepEd) School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) served approximately 3.5 million learner-beneficiaries during School Year 2020-2021 as it aims to reduce micronutrient deficiencies for the enhancement of school participation and learning outcomes of Filipino learners. Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Lantern repair clients come in as Christmas season begins A man works on Christmas lanterns sent in for repair at his shop located along a street in Antipolo City on Thursday as businesses look forward to more sales with the arrival of the Christmas season and the continued decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the country. The Philippine Statistics Authority in a report released Thursday said unemployment in the country accelerated in September, which stood at 8.9 percent and is equivalent to 4.35 million jobless Filipinos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Eastwood City ushers in Christmas season with Leeroy New exhibit Mall-goers have their pictures taken beside Filipino contemporary artist Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium' in Eastwood City on Thursday. The exhibition, consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music arranged by Diego Mapa, is open throughout the holiday season, with health and safety protocols enforced. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News