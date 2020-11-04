THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 4, 2020

Americans vote for their next leader Voters cast their ballots at the old Stone School, used as a polling station, on election day in Hillsboro, Virginia, USA on Wednesday. Polling stations opened in New York, New Jersey and Virginia early Wednesday, marking the start of US Election Day as President Donald Trump seeks to beat forecasts and defeat challenger Joe Biden. The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy." Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Damaged structures in Bato, Catanduanes Aerial photo taken in Bato, Catanduanes on Wednesday, 3 days after Super Typhoon Rolly made its first landfall there, shows the damage in the coastal town. The local government of Bato reported zero casualties, with at least 2,000 houses totally destroyed and at least 3,000 houses partially damaged. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

Sending relief goods for Typhoon Rolly victims Members of the Philippine Coast Guard load relief goods inside BRP Gabriela vessel at Pier 13 in Manila on Wednesday. The items are intended for the victims of Typhoon Rolly in Albay and Catanduanes provinces. ABS-CBN News

QC implements bike helmet ordinance Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety fine helmetless bikers and handed out helmets along Commonwealth Avenue on Wednesday under its recently implemented mandatory bike helmet ordinance. Initially scheduled for implementation last October, the ordinance fine helmet-less bikers P300, P500, and P1,000 for the first, second, and third offense, respectively, as the number of bikers increased due to the lack of public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Rooting for their candidate Alex Suarez (L) and Ralph Reichard (R), supporters of the Democratic party, cheer as they attend a watch party in Miami, Florida on Tuesday. The US is voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump's uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy." Chandan Khanna, AFP

After Rolly's wrath A child walks past clothes hanging outside their destroyed house in Barangay San Jose, San Andres in Catanduanes on Wednesday. Thousands of families lost their houses and belongings when Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall early morning of November 1, bringing catastrophic winds and intense rainfall. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PH Coast Guard, volunteers pack releif goods for Rolly-affected areas Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and volunteers pack relief supplies at the Department of Social Welfare and Development National Resources Operations Center in Pasay City on Wednesday. In a briefing, the DSWD assured there are sufficient funds to respond to calamities such as Typhoon Rolly, with stockpile and standby funds worth P886 million. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

As the flag flies A resident looks at the destruction caused by Super Typhoon Rolly, as a Philippine flag flies in Barangay Sugod in Tiwi town, Albay, on Wednesday. Residents of the seaside barangay evacuated before Rolly made landfall with most of them only being able to return to their homes Wednesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News