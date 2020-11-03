THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 3, 2020

Buried in Mayon debris Residents watch as a backhoe clears boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano triggered by heavy rains from Super Typhoon Rolly in Guinobatan, Albay on Monday. More than a dozen people were killed as Rolly lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said. Michael Magdasoc, AP

Going gaga over Biden Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden stands next to Lady Gaga as she waves at the University of Pittsburgh's voter activation center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday. US voters go to the polls on Tuesday with both sides doing last minute campaign stumps to woo voters to their side. Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

Trump to MAGA US President Donald Trump wears his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," at a rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday. US voters go to the polls on Tuesday with both sides doing last minute campaign stumps to woo voters to their side. Carlos Barria, Reuters

Destruction in Rolly's wake Residents look at destroyed homes and debris left by Typhoon Rolly in Tiwi, Albay on Tuesday. Albay and Catanduanes are among provinces hardest hit by Rolly, which made landfall as a super typhoon Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and rainfall that triggered floods and landslides and leaving at least 20 dead. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

After the fire Residents go back to their houses and look for items they could salvage Tuesday, a day after a fire gutted a residential area in Sta. Mesa, Manila. The fire that reached the 4th alarm swept through houses along Anonas Street and affected 615 families, according to local officials. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Rolly destroys church in Malinao, Albay The roof of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Malinao town in Albay was damaged, and its pews are in disarray, as seen in this photo taken Tuesday, two days after Typhoon Rolly hit the province. The typhoon, the world's strongest this year so far, left at least 20 people dead in the Bicol region. John Michael Magdasoc, AP

Reconstruction begins Workers push a toppled electrical pole in Iriga City, Camarines Sur on Monday, a day after supertyphoon Rolly at its peak smashed through Bicol. Camarines Sur was put under a state of calamity due to the damage wrought by Rolly, affecting some 251,000 families, according to the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council. Photo courtesy of Terence Dacara Verona

Virac, Catanduanes devastated by Rolly An aerial view of Virac town, Catanduanes on Tuesday, two days after supertyphoon Rolly hit the area and left 75% of houses there damaged or flattened, according to the local government. Town officials say it is running low on resources to help in the aftermath of typhoons Quinta and Rolly, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News