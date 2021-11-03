THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 3, 2021

World leaders urged to stop playing ‘Climate games,’ take stronger action Climate activists dressed as world leaders take part in a "Squid Games" inspired protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on Tuesday. World leaders are urged to make commitments and take immediate actions to “save humanity” particularly those affected by the climate crisis around the globe. Dylan Martinez, Reuters

Testing face-to-face classes in Taguig Teachers demonstrate how they plan to implement face-to-face classes before the Taguig City Committee on Education officials at the Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School in Lower Taguig City on Wednesday. The Department of Education released a list of 100 schools that will participate in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes nationwide starting November 15. ABS-CBN News

Climate advocates demand rich countries to pay of ‘climate debt’ Climate campaigners picket in front of the British Embassy in Taguig City on Tuesday, calling on rich countries, participating at the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, to pay their “climate debt” for their alleged large contribution to the damages and impacts faced by developing countries due to climate change. The Conference of Parties 26 (COP 26) aims to discuss and reinforce the commitments of nations in terms of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius set some 5 years ago under the Paris Agreement. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City launches COVID-19 vaccination for minors Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for pediatric residents, using either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Wednesday. Unvaccinated parents or guardians can also get the jabs to increase protection within each household, according to the San Juan city information office. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipinos hear First Wednesday mass in Baclaran Church Filipino Catholics visit the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as Baclaran Church, for the first Wednesday mass. The church allows 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated people and 50% outdoor capacity as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News