THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 2, 2020

Devastation in Albay Residents hang clothes to dry on transmission lines toppled by Super Typhoon Rolly along the national highway in Polangui, Albay on Monday. The province, lying along the path of the super typhoon, is one of the most hardly hit when it swept the country on Sunday. Charism Sayat, AFP

Super Typhoon Rolly damage in Catanduanes Several sea vessels and structures lie in ruins on Monday in Gigmoto, Catanduanes following the devastation of Super Typhoon Rolly on the island province. Rolly first made landfall in Catanduanes carrying peak winds of 265kph. Courtesy of Cecilio Hagos, Good Neighbors International Philippines

A flash flood did this Residents check a car that was swept away by a flash flood in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay. An estimated 300 houses in Guinobatan was struck by a flash flood and buried in mud and giant boulders at the height of Rolly's devastation in the province. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Trying to get back home Arsenia Balidoy, 65, navigates flooded streets to return to her home while other residents wait for the floods to subside in Barangay Gomez, Sitio Siniguelasan in Lopez, Quezon on Monday. Tropical Storm Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak and the world’s strongest this year so far, inundated parts of Luzon Sunday leaving at least 16 dead and forced thousands to evacuate as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Looking at what's left behind Locals look at what’s left behind after a fire gutted a residential area in Barangay Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite on Monday. The blaze, which reached 4th alarm on Sunday night, happened as residents endured the strong winds of Typhoon Rolly, which, according to them, contributed to the spread of the fire. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up after Rolly's onslaught Residents in Tierra Verde subdivision in Batangas City return to their homes on Monday to clean up the mud and debris left by the chest-deep floods caused by Typhoon Rolly the previous day. The river beside Tierra Verde overflowed during the height of the typhoon and engulfed the subdivision's houses, which are mostly bungalows, forcing residents to scramble up to their rooftops and call for help. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Still dealing with Rolly's effects A girl wades through knee-deep flood in Sitio Siniguelasan, Brgy. Gomez in Lopez, Quezon on Monday, a day after Tropical Storm Rolly hit parts of Luzon. Rolly, the year’s strongest typhoon so far, affected some two million people from various regions of the country leaving at least 16 dead and causing an estimated P1.1 billion in agricultural damage. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rolly-triggered lahar buries houses in Guinobatan Residents on Monday try to save what's left of their belongings after heavy rains from Typhoon Rolly washed down boulders and mudflow from Mayon Volcano on Sunday, engulfing about 150 houses in a single community in the town of Guinobatan, Albay. More than a dozen people were killed as Typhoon Rolly lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and thousands of houses were damaged or swept away in the Bicol Region that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday. John Michael Magdasoc, AP

Robredo inspects CamSur households affected by Rolly Vice President Leni Robredo inspects households along the coastline of Brgy. Sabang, Calabanga, Camarines Sur, on Monday following the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly. The provincial government placed Camarines Sur under a state of calamity due to damage caused by the world's strongest storm this year. Office of the Vice President