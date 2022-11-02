THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 2, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Remembering the victims of the Itaewon crowd surge A slow shutter photo shows mourners standing in line on November 1, 2022 to write in a book of remembrance after paying tribute in front of a joint memorial altar outside the city hall for victims of the Itaewon incident in Seoul. The deadly crowd surge claimed 156 lives, mostly young people celebrating in a post-pandemic Halloween party in the popular nightlife district. Anthony Wallace, AFP

Full face to face classes in public schools begin Students participate in their first face-to-face classes at the Nagpayong Elementary School in Pasig City on Wednesday, as the Department of Education implements full physical classes in public schools nationwide after two years of online and hybrid learning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Relatives remember missing loved ones Relatives light candles while holding photographs of their missing kin as they offer flowers and prayers for the disappeared on All Soul's day at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Wednesday. Thousands of political activists have been documented as missing, including 926 from the martial law era of then president Ferdinand Marcos, according to the group Families of Victims of Involuntary Disappearance (FIND). Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Cleanup before Pope Francis' arrival in Bahrain Workers clean the outdoor arena in front of the cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Awali, south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on Tuesday, ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the kingdom. Pope Francis will become the first pontiff in history to visit Bahrain, in a trip that is hoped to cement ties with Islam but is also marked by accusations of human rights abuses in the Gulf state. AFP