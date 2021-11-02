THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 2, 2021

Commuters rush to ride on All Souls' Day Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as they return to work on All Souls Day, a regular working holiday, Tuesday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the capacity increase on public transport services from the current 50 percent to 70 percent starting November 4 in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Thailand reopens tourist spots to vaccinated travelers Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket on Monday, as Thailand welcomes the first group of tourists fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus without quarantine. Thai authorities began accepting vaccinated tourists from over 60 ‘low-risk’ countries, who are required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon landing and stay in a government hotel overnight before traveling to their respective destination. Mladen Antonov, AFP

World leaders meet at Glasgow Climate Conference World Leaders pose for a group photo at an evening reception to mark the opening day of COP26 on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. Alberto Pezzali, AFP/Pool

Navotas vaccinates minors vs COVID-19 A boy receives his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on Tuesday. Nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to minors aged 12-17 will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to the Department of Health. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

More people going outdoors as PH records declining COVID-19 cases People visit a park near Harbor Square in Manila on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. More people are spending time outdoors as active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting the lowest number of active cases in 8 months on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Divisoria shopping as PH COVID-19 cases decline People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday as the country’s COVID-19 infection rate continues its downward trend since last month. The Department of Health on Tuesday reminded the public to follow minimum public health standards to prevent another surge of infections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News