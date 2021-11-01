THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 1, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Climate Conference opens at Glasgow Police officers patrol the River Clyde near the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, the venue for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. COP26, running from Sunday to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. Paul Ellis, AFP

Manila residents line up to fetch water as Maynila extends service interruption Residents fetch water from a tanker at T. San Luis Street in Pandacan, Manila as they wait for the resumption of water supply in their area on Monday. Maynilad announced that water interruption in several barangays in Manila, Makati, Paranaque and Pasay has been extended until 2:00 pm of November 2 as pipe realignment in Sampaloc, Manila continues. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Catholics light candles for departed loved ones at UP Chapel A man lights candles inside the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines, Diliman Campus on Monday. The lighting of candles offers an alternative way of honoring departed loved ones this All Souls’ Day as cemeteries all over the country remain closed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Australia reopens international border 600 days after strict COVID travel restriction Family members react upon being reunited on arrival at Sydney's International Airport on Monday, as Australia's international border reopened almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began. Australia, which introduced one of the world’s toughest border restrictions during the pandemic, reopened its international border allowing vaccinated Australians to come and go without quarantine. Saeed Khan, AFP

Catholics pray, light candles for departed loved ones Catholic devotees light candles as they offer prayers for their departed loved ones, at the St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on All Saints' Day, Monday. Cemeteries and columbaria are closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country marks "Undas". Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Penguin appreciation at Manila Ocean Park Visitors take a selfie photo with the Humboldt penguins at the Manila Ocean Park in Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Monday. The government gradually reopened different tourist destinations and recreational facilities in Metro Manila as COVID-19 alert levels ease in the region. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Community artists send message on climate crisis A drone image shows artists and volunteer youth paint a giant mural at Marikina Riverbanks on Sunday, part of a series of mural painting and artivism activities, titled "Pangarap Hindi Panaginip" to dramatize climate crisis ahead of the opening of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland. The mural painting activities took place in Albay, Bacolod, Bataan, Bohol, Iriga, Marikina, and Tacloban. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout