THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 1, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Halloween party at Poblacion People wearing costumes participate in a Halloween street party in Poblacion, Makati City on Monday evening. The annual Halloween event dubbed ‘Ready Poblacion One’ was the first after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A light for the dearly departed People offer candles and prayers inside the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City to mark All Saints’ Day on Tuesday. The lighting of candles offers an alternative way of remembering departed loved ones this All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Crowding at Manila North Cemetery with easing of COVID-19 restrictions Thousands of people flock to the Manila North Cemetery on All Saints Day, Tuesday. Millions of Filipinos are expected to troop to cemeteries nationwide after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Honoring the departed rain or shine A woman climbs an “apartment tomb” to light a candle and offer prayers to departed loved ones at the San Pedro Municipal Cemetery in Laguna on Tuesday. People flocked to cemeteries despite the rainy weather two days after tropical storm Paeng devastated many parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tribute to Itaewon crowd surge victims South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lays a flower at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge, outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on Tuesday. At least 156 mostly young people were killed, and scores more injured, in a deadly crowd surge late Saturday at the first post-pandemic Halloween party in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district. Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Thai Buddhists take part in Sacred Red Cloth ceremony Thai dancers perform for worshippers after the pagoda was wrapped with a red cloth during the Sacred Red Cloth ceremony at Golden Mount temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Thai Buddhist monks and people took part in the Sacred Red Cloth ceremony held annually on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month of the ancient Thai lunar calendar, signifying the start of the Wat Saket temple festival. Devotees believe they can gain great merit by participating in the ceremony to wrap a red cloth around the pagoda of the Great Mount temple. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Shanghai's Disney Resort closed due to zero-COVID policy People wait for a bus in front of the Disney Resort amid a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China on Tuesday, a day after the resort was closed due to China's zero-COVID policy. Visitors have been told they can only leave once they show a negative PCR test and anyone who has visited the park since October 27 must do three tests in three consecutive days. Alex Plaveski, EPA-EFE

Flood, mud due to Paeng greet Noveleta cemetery visitors on All Saints' Day People navigate through mud and debris in the wake of tropical Storm Paeng as they visit their departed loved ones at the Noveleta Public Cemetery in Cavite on Tuesday, All Saints' Day. Mud and flood in several Luzon cemeteries made it difficult for many Filipinos to visit their dead during the Undas, one of the most important observations in the Catholic-majority country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News