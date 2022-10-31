THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 31, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

South Korea mourns Itaewon stampede victims A man offers an alcoholic beverage to pay tribute to those who perished during the Halloween stampede, at a makeshift memorial outside the Itaewon subway station in Seoul on Monday. South Korean president President Yoon Suk-yeol declared days of national mourning after more than 150 people, mostly in their early 20s, were killed during one of Korea’s worst accidents. Anthony Wallace, AFP

At least 130 reported killed in India bridge collapse National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) police and miltary personnel work at a site after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India on Monday. According to the police officials in Gujarat, at least 130 people have been reported dead in the incident and police, military and disaster response teams were deployed for the continuing rescue operations. Siddharaj Solanki, EPA-EFE

Mask on at Sangandaan Public cemetery The Caloocan local government and health personnel implement basic health protocols as visitors enter the Sangandaan Public Cemetery on the eve of All Saints' Day, Monday. Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit the grave of their departed loved ones from Monday until Wednesday, Nov. 2, All Souls’ Day. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

In need of rescue Residents walk past an overturned rescue vehicle after flood water subsided in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on Monday. The heavy rainfall brought by tropical storm Paeng caused river walls along Ylang-ylang river to collapse, inundating 12 barangays in Noveleta, Cavite, the worst in the area after Ondoy in 2009, according to local officials. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Traveling for Undas Passengers catch a ride at a bus station in Quezon City on Monday, as they travel to their respective hometowns for the observance of All Saints' Day. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared Oct. 31 a special non-working holiday to allow Filipinos to spend time with their families as well as boost local tourism during the long weekend. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Search and retrieval in Datu Odin Sinsuat This handout photo taken and released on Monday by the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescue workers using makeshift poles as they conduct search operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, after Tropical Storm Paeng (International name Nalgae) affected the region. The death toll from the 16th storm that battered the Philippines this year has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas. Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) handout/AFP

Cemeteries cleaned after storm for All Saints' Day Visitors flock to the Manila North Cemetery in Manila on Monday, a day before All Saints' Day. The cemetery reopened after being cleared of debris from severe tropical storm Paeng, just in time for most Filipinos' annual ritual of going to the cemeteries to visit their loved ones. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News