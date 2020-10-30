THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 30, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise anew in Malaysia A doctor collects a sample for a coronavirus test from a baby in Subang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. Malaysia extended restricted movements in its biggest city Kuala Lumpur, neighboring Selangor state and the administrative capital of Putrajaya from Wednesday in an attempt to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Vincent Thian, AP

Your kiss is on my list US President Donald Trump kisses US First Lady Melania Trump during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Raymond James Stadium's parking lot on Thursday in Tampa, Florida. US voters will go to the polls next week with Trump trailing in opinion surveys. Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Mexico readies for Day of the Dead Customers wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic shop for flowers at the Jamaica Market in Mexico City on Thursday. Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration this weekend won’t be the same in a year so marked by death, in a country where more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19. Many of those had to be cremated rather than buried, and even for those with gravesides to visit, the pandemic has forced authorities in most parts of Mexico to close cemeteries to prevent the traditional Nov. 1-2 observances when entire families clean and decorate tombs. Fernando Llano, AP

Floating playground A boy plays atop boats at a fishing community in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday, a few days before Typhoon Rolly is expected to hit parts of the country. Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged local officials to conduct preemptive evacuations especially for those located in low-lying areas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

LGBT community calls for end to discrimination Members of the LGBT community gather by the Oblation at UP Diliman, as they get ready for the UP Pride March on Friday. March participants are pushing for anti-discrimination and sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) affirmative policies in offices, schools, and local communities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A mural for frontliners A couple wearing masks for protection against COVID-19 takes a selfie beside a mural depicting frontline workers in Manila on Friday. Health authorities Friday logged 636 COVID-19 recoveries, bringing the country’s total to 330,457. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters