LOOK: Stranded passengers endure flood and traffic in Cavite

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2022 03:19 PM | Updated as of Oct 30 2022 04:31 PM

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Thousands were left stranded while other residents appealed for rescue on Saturday evening after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng caused massive flooding in different parts of Cavite.