x

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Stranded passengers endure flood and traffic in Cavite

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2022 03:19 PM | Updated as of Oct 30 2022 04:31 PM

#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 1
#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 2
#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 3
#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 4
#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 5
#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 6
#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 7
#PaengPh leaves residents stranded 8

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slowly navigate the flooded Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday. Thousands were left stranded while other residents appealed for rescue on Saturday evening after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng caused massive flooding in different parts of Cavite. 

Read More:  PaengPH   tropical storm Paeng   Antero Soriano Highway   General Trias   Cavite   flooding  