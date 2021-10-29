THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 29, 2021

Maynilad starts pipeline realignment in Manila Workers prepare the laying of a pipeline of Maynilad along Cristobal Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday, as part of a pipe realignment project to make way for the flood control project of the Department of Public Works and Highways. Around 3 million customers of Maynilad in Metro Manila and Cavite will be affected by several hours of water interruption from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. ABS-CBN News

Facebook renames itself to 'Meta' A man poses in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. on Thursday. Facebook rebranded itself as Meta to reflect its focus on the virtual world, the metaverse, amidst the controversy surrounding leaked documents that have plunged it into its biggest crisis. Carlos Barria, Reuters

Refugees flock to US border ahead of new controls Migrants heading in a caravan to the US walk towards Mexico City to request asylum and refugee status in Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas State, Mexico, on Thursday. Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status are marching towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Isaac Guzman, AFP

LGBTQIA+ community raises rights issues at UP Pride March Queer drag artist and activist Mrs. Tan performs at the Pride Protest at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on Friday. The activity raised issues on discrimination and gender-based violence and the passing of the sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression (SOGIE) bill in Congress. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

#NeverAgain, Rise Up remembers loved ones killed in drug war for Undas 2021 Rise Up, an organization composed of families who say their loved ones were victims of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, say their prayers at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group continued their call for a halt to the killings as they remembered their departed loved ones ahead of Undas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Halalan 2022 registration in full swing a day before deadline Marikina residents line up at a Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite site at a mall on Friday, a day before the 5 p.m. deadline to register for the 2022 national elections. The Comelec on October 26 said it has recorded almost 63 million voters for the elections with roughly 4.5 million of those being new registrants. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Going to the provinces for Undas 2021 long weekend Passengers flock to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to catch buses headed to southern Luzon provinces on Friday in time for the Undas 2021 long weekend. Terminal authorities report that they have already monitored at least 40,000 passengers as of 5 p.m. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Off to sell produce A Talaandig farmer brings his vegetable produce on a horse to the markets in Miarayon, Talakag Bukidnon on Friday. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Department of Agriculture have signed the Project for Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines (MV2C) to be piloted in select vegetable producing provinces in the country. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News