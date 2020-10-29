THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 29, 2020

Early visit to parents President Duterte visits the resting place of his parents, Vicente Duterte, the former governor of then undivided Davao Province, and Soledad Duterte, one of Davao’s respected civic leaders, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City on Wednesday. Duterte performed his annual tradition of visiting the family mausoleum days earlier than All Saints or All Souls Day with the government ban on visits to the cemeteries on those days in place. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photos

Faster MRT-3 travel times An MRT-3 train runs at a speed of up to 50kph on Monday. The MRT-3 is preparing to deploy more trains in the coming days at faster travel times. The MRT-3 aims to have its trains travel at 50kph by November and at 60kph by December. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Learning made easy Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo graces the opening of the 11th E-skwela hub in Manila on Thursday. The learning hubs, donated by the direct selling company Frontrow, were simultaneously opened in different parts of Luzon and Cebu. Equipped with computers, stable internet connections, and printers which can be used in printing out learning modules, the facilities can be used by teachers and students for free. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Keeping the living away from the dead A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Thursday to enforce the closure set by the government in the days covering All Saints Day and All Souls Day. The government ordered all cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 to avoid crowding of people due to the continuing threat of the COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Not your usual face mask Freelance prosthetic makeup artist Rene Abelardo, along with his children Marianne and Richard, create handcrafted masks in time for the Halloween season at their shop in San Pedro, Laguna on Thursday. The masks, which can be worn on top of face masks, are inspired by different characters and personalities and are priced from P700 to P1,000. ABS-CBN News

Anti-communist groups hold candle lighting protest Anti-communist groups Hands Off Our Children (HOOC) and League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP) hold a candle lighting protest at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on Thursday as they call on communist groups to stop recruiting youths to join their ranks. HOOC and LPP allege that left-leaning groups and partylists target students for recruitment to the New People's Army. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News