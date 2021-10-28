THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 28, 2021

Children ages 3 to 11 get vaccine in China A child receives the coronavirus vaccine at a school in Handan, in China's northern Hebi province on Wednesday, after the city began vaccinating children. China has started giving COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 3 to 11 as the country deals with fresh outbreaks of the Delta variant. AFP

A relative pays her respects to a departed loved one at the Libingan ng mga Bayani A woman offers flowers on one of the tombs at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on Thursday, the last day to observe what has been a Filipino tradition to visit their departed loved ones on November 1. Cemeteries are set to close nationwide starting October 29 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Women's group calls for answer to rising prices of goods Members of women's group Gabriela conduct a Halloween-themed protest in front of Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The group is calling for the suspension of taxes on oil following eight consecutive weeks of pump price increases, with the recent hike reaching as high as P2 per liter. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers rally for higher budget for COVID-19 response Health workers and supporters under the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), led by their chairman and presidential candidate Ka Leody De Guzman, troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Thursday to demand a higher budget for the pandemic response. The group demanded for a higher budget for the health sector and more benefits for healthcare workers instead of prioritizing debt servicing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Paying respects to loved ones before Undas 2021 closure A woman visits the grave of a departed loved one at the Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City on Thursday, a day before cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums are closed to the public until November 2. The Department of Interior and Local Government ordered their closure for the second straight year during Undas as a precaution against COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Praying for the departed before Manila North closure A woman offers prayers and pays respect to a loved one a few hours before authorities proceed with the temporary closure of the Manila North Cemetery as part of COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday. More than 60,000 people have flocked to the cemetery the past few days to visit departed loved ones, before the nationwide closure of cemeteries for Undas for the second straight year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News