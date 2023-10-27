THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 27, 2023

'Armed and dangerous' Maine shooter still at large Tactical team members get ready to head back out to search for the suspect of a shooting in Lisbon, Maine, USA, on Thursday, following a mass shooting during which a man on late October 25, reportedly opened fire killing at least 22 people and injuring numerous others, according to a Lewinston city official. The 'armed and dangerous' Army reservist is still at large. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

Pillars of light shine on victims of Hamas attack A woman embraces a child while standing between posters of hostages abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack and currently held in the Gaza Strip, placed next to light bulbs and spotlights as part of an installation consisting of 224 light pillars erected by the Jerusalem municipality as a tribute for them outside Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Thursday. Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

'Durog na Pag-asa' Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga (left) inspects the crushed corals on Sandy Cay 2, a small islet 3 kilometers off Pag-asa Island. She is joined by Dr. Fernando Siringan of the UP Marine Science Institute (center) and Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, Commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command, in this photo released on October 27, 2023. Scientific studies have established that the marine ecosystem in the Kalayaan Island Group is a critical biodiversity area, and is crucial for the sustainable supply of fish and coral larvae in the Philippines and the region. Pag-Asa Island is the hub of the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan, the smallest in the Philippines with a population of 193, but the largest in terms of jurisdiction, with an area spanning almost 65,000 square miles (168,000 square kilometers). DENR handout

Keeping everything in check as BSKE 2023 nears Members of the Philippine National Police man a Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday, days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Comelec chair George Garcia recently said the gun ban and checkpoints are effective in curbing election-related violence but hopes the PNP would intensify its campaign against loose firearms. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News