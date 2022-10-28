THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 28, 2022

Rising prices mean rising profits for oil companies A customer fills his tank at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain on Thursday. Shell has reported profits of some 9.5 billion US dollars for the period from July to September, nearly doubling its earnings from the same time last year. Calls for a windfall tax continue to grow as oil companies profit from high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

Ukraine deploys 'battle drones' Ukrainian servicemen operate a battle drone in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine on Thursday during its presentation. The battle drones 'Kazhan' (night bat) were bought by residents during the campaign organized by the administrators of Kharkiv's telegram channels. The drones are capable of lifting about 20 kilograms and will be used on the front line. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in counterattacks. Sergey Kozlov, EPA-EFE

#PaengPH inundates Maguindano This handout courtesy of Remar Pablo taken and received on Friday shows residents trapped inside a gym in the town of Upi in Maguindanao which was flooded after heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Paeng. Landslides and flooding killed 13 people as heavy rain from approaching tropical storm Paeng lashed the southern Philippines on October 28, a disaster official said. Remar Pablo, AFP

Gabriela launches petition to address rising prices Members of women's group, Gabriela, conduct a signature petition at the Quinta Market in Quiapo, Manila on Friday to address the rising prices of basic goods. The petition urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent House Bill 5504 for the removal of 12% VAT on basic goods and House Bill 4898 to establish a National Minimum Wage to help cushion the effects of rising prices on the poor. ABS-CBN News

Shen the T. Rex to go on auction Installation crew members put together the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Shen the T. rex, ahead of a preview by auction house, Christies at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall in Singapore on Thursday. The 1,400kg T-rex measuring 12.2 meters long, 4.6 meters high and 2.1 meters wide will be exhibited here before being auctioned at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 30 November, the first Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil offered at an auction in Asia. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Rescue ops in Parang as rains hit A handout photo from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Police Regional Office (BAPRO) shows policemen and coast guard personnel carrying a body during a rescue operation in the flood-hit town of Parang, Maguindanao on Friday. According to the latest forecast, Paeng could make its first landfall in Samar Island before hitting Luzon. Handout, BAPRO via EPA-EFE

Earthquake damages DIngras Church Carpenter foreman Hurado Dinggal inspects the damage sustained by the Dingras Church in Ilocos Norte on Friday, days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the province. The tremor left at least 63 people injured and more than P46 million in estimated damage. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Friday night (brake) lights Traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Friday ahead of the long weekend. Intermittent rains have worsened traffic jams in Metro Manila as people head to the provinces to mark Undas. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News