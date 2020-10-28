THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 28, 2020

Biden holds drive-in campaign rally Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally in the parking lot of Cellairis Ampitheatre on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Biden is campaigning in Georgia on Tuesday, with scheduled stops in Atlanta and Warm Springs with 5 days left before the US Presidential election. Drew Angerer, Getty Images/AFP

‘No to Red-tagging’ Women's rights advocates picket in front of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday to protest the red-tagging of activists and human rights defenders. Some members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been criticized for the alleged red-tagging of celebrities Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, and Catriona Gray for expressing their opinion on various issues. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A ship marooned in Quinta's wake Children play around a cargo vessel that ran aground at the shore of Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken on Wednesday, days after Typhoon Quinta made its fifth and final landfall in Pola town. The local government of Puerto Galera sought the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard in conducting a marine assessment on the possible damage in the area’s coral reef. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Youth group files petition vs Duterte Youth Partylist Members of the Youth Fight Back Alliance hold a protest after filing a Petition for Certiorari against the Duterte Youth Partylist at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The group questioned the legality of the proclamation of Ducielle Cardema, wife of Ronald Cardema who was disqualified earlier for being overage, and urged the high court to junk the Comelec resolution proclaiming her eligibility as representative of the Duterte Youth Party List. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Before cemeteries close for Undas 2020 People visit the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Wednesday, a day before cemeteries nationwide temporarily close from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The closure aims to avoid crowding of people who traditionally visit their departed loved ones during All Saints' Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls' Day (Nov. 2), as the COVID-19 remains a threat in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH Red Cross resumes COVID-19 testing An overseas Filipino worker who just arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 has her papers processed at the Philippine Red Cross booth so she can undergo a COVID-19 swab test on Wednesday. The Philippine Red Cross resumed its COVID-19 testing services after PhilHealth settled about half of its more than P1 billion debt. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News