THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 27, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Earthquake aftermath in Marcos, Ilocos Norte People ride past a damaged building after an earthquake in the town of Marcos, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday. Government officials said at least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte and the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was closed temporarily due to damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked northern Philippines. Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz, EPA-EFE

Thousands defy heightened Iran security to mourn Mahsa Amini This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on Wednesday shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini died on Sept. 16 following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing. UGC, AFP

San Juan prepares as cemetery set to open at full capacity Representatives of the local government inspect the San Juan City Cemetery on Thursday, in preparation for the influx of visitors leading to All Saints' Day. The cemetery will open at 100-percent capacity while observing minimum public health standards to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, according to local authorities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Abra residents receive food aid after quake A child waits near food packs ready for distribution to residents affected by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, at the Berneos Covered Court in Lagayan, Abra on Thursday. The tremor hit Abra late Tuesday, affecting some 18,000 families across 3 regions in Luzon and injuring 44 people, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Jonathan Cerllona, ABS-CBN News

Gearing up for Halloween A shop attendant fits a superhero mask on a child inside a stall in Divisoria, Manila on Thursday, days before Halloween. Costume makers and vendors saw a slight increase in sales as people shop for Halloween events a few days before All Souls’ and All Saints’ days George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News