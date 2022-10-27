Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 27, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2022 11:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Earthquake aftermath in Marcos, Ilocos Norte People ride past a damaged building after an earthquake in the town of Marcos, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday. Government officials said at least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte and the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was closed temporarily due to damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked northern Philippines. Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz, EPA-EFE Thousands defy heightened Iran security to mourn Mahsa Amini This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on Wednesday shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini died on Sept. 16 following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing. UGC, AFP San Juan prepares as cemetery set to open at full capacity Representatives of the local government inspect the San Juan City Cemetery on Thursday, in preparation for the influx of visitors leading to All Saints' Day. The cemetery will open at 100-percent capacity while observing minimum public health standards to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, according to local authorities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Abra residents receive food aid after quake A child waits near food packs ready for distribution to residents affected by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, at the Berneos Covered Court in Lagayan, Abra on Thursday. The tremor hit Abra late Tuesday, affecting some 18,000 families across 3 regions in Luzon and injuring 44 people, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Jonathan Cerllona, ABS-CBN News Gearing up for Halloween A shop attendant fits a superhero mask on a child inside a stall in Divisoria, Manila on Thursday, days before Halloween. Costume makers and vendors saw a slight increase in sales as people shop for Halloween events a few days before All Souls’ and All Saints’ days George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News BGC launches country's first and largest outdoor LED billboard screen People take photos during the launch of Bonifacio Global City's outdoor naked-eye 3D LED Billboard screen along 5th Avenue in Taguig City on Thursday. The 400-meter multimedia display aims to match the screens in New York Times Square, London Piccadilly Circus, and Tokyo Shibuya. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Marcos Ilocos Norte earthquake La Paz earthquake aftermath Lindol Mahsa Amini Tehran morality police hijab Mahsa Amnini 40 days Undas 2022 All Souls Day All Saints Day San Juan City Cemetery Abra Abra earthquake Abra quake earthquake aftermath food aid Lagayan Halloween Undas All Souls Day All Saints Day Halloween costume Divisoria BGC LED billboard Bonifacio Global City billboard /entertainment/10/28/22/look-sue-ramirez-cuts-hair-for-new-character/news/10/27/22/paeng-to-bring-heavy-rains-over-bicol-eastern-visayas/video/business/10/27/22/ph-shares-rally-for-fourth-day-retests-6200/sports/10/27/22/pba-devon-scott-understands-imports-are-dispensable/video/news/10/27/22/quake-hit-abra-residents-receive-cash-aid