THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 27, 2021

Squid Game craze in Seoul A giant doll named 'Younghee' from Netflix series 'Squid Game' is on display at a park in Seoul, South Korea in this photo taken on Tuesday. 'Squid Game' has been watched by 142 million households since its September 17 debut, helping Netflix add 4.38 million new subscribers Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters

Environmental activists push for Asian-led climate action Climate advocates perform a dragon and lion dance at the Chinese Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday to rally for Asian-led climate action ahead of the Glasgow United Nations Climate Conference. China announced it will cease funding for coal-fired power plants during the UN General Assembly last September, which climate activists see as a possible catalyst for other countries to follow suit in meeting targets in the Paris Agreement. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers press for salary increase, release of 2019-2020 bonus Members of the Tondo Medical Center (TMC) Employees Association-AHW stage a ‘snake rally’ at the Tondo Medical Center hospital ground in Balut, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The group pressed for salary and health budget increase, and the immediate release of their performance-based bonus for years 2019 and 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Russia's Putin orders nationwide paid week off to curb COVID-19 spread A serviceman of Russia's Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear disinfects Moscow's Savelovsky railway station on Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nationwide paid week off starting Oct. 30 to curb fast spreading infections while Moscow is set to shut non-essential services between Oct. 28 and Nov. 7. Kiril Kudryavtsev, AFP

Massive flooding in Cambodia Men pull a cart loaded with a coffin as they walk through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains. Cambodia’s Ministry of Water Resource issued flood warnings due to a low pressure area in the country. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Remembering the fallen at the Manila North Cemetery Caretaker Efren Arcega places Philippine flags beside the tombstones of fallen members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Manila North Cemetery on Wednesday. According to officials, over 8,000 people have already visited the cemetery, two days ahead of its scheduled closure on October 29 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News