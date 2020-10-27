THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 27, 2020

Protesters light up Bangkok Pro-democracy demonstrators shine their mobile phone lights as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany. Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP

Making hay while the sun peeks Linemen install cables for internet connection along Tomas Morato area in Quezon City on Tuesday. There is an increase in demand for connectivity and faster internet speed due to various activities that have migrated online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, chief among them is the online classes for millions of students. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mass testing in Baguio City A Baguio resident had herself swabbed for samples during a free mass testing for COVID-19 at the city's Burnham Park on Tuesday under the auspices of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. The mass testing was conducted by the local government for residents of Baguio and the neighboring municipalities of La Trinidad, Tuba, Kapangan, Tublay and Itogon following the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in some mining towns. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Muñoz U-turn slot closure lengthens jeepney travel time A jeepney plying the Quiapo-Project 8 route on Tuesday travels on EDSA, where it would have to take a farther turn as the U-turn slot on Muñoz near Waltermart was closed to make way for the EDSA bus carousel. The recent closure adds more than 2 kilometers to the jeepneys’ route, taking more time and fuel, thus shaving income from drivers who just recently resumed operations after months sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Watching over frontliners A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment passes by a frontliner mural outside a clinic, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday. Malaysia recorded 835 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 28,640. Lim Huey Teng, Reuters