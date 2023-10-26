Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 26, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Children rescued after Israeli airstrike in Gaza A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl after recovering her from the rubble of a destroyed area following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Wednesday. The Israeli military continued its bombardment of even as several countries have called for "humanitarian pauses" to allow for more aid to come into Gaza. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE Maine mass shooting claims 22, shooter at large A police car drives past a road block sign on the road leading to Schemengees bar where a man reportedly opened fire killing and injuring numerous people in Lewiston, Maine, USA on Wednesday. Early reports indicate as many as 22 people have been killed, and dozens injured. The Lewiston Maine Police Department is currently searching for Robert Card, the person of interest in the mass shooting. Cj Gunther, EPA-EFE Pumpkins for Halloween emojis? Carved pumpkins with spooky faces are displayed during "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on Wednesday, ahead of Halloween. The event features over 7,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins. Angela Weiss, AFP Memorial for Itaewon crush victims unveiled Relatives of Itaewon crush victims look at notes of support during an unveiling ceremony of a memorial street marker to remember the victims of the October 29, 2022 crowd crush that killed more than 150 people during Halloween celebrations, at the site of the tragedy in the popular Itaewon nightlife area in Seoul on Thursday. The narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital where nearly 160 people were crushed to death during Halloween festivities a year ago was designated a "Memorial Alley" on October 26, victims' relatives said. Jung Yeon-je, AFP Ukraine supporters protest at EU Summit Supporters of Ukraine stage a protest on the sidelines of the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. In a two-day summit scheduled for October 26-27, EU leaders are expected to address the situation in the Middle-East and Ukraine, as well as the EU's long-term budget, migration, and external relations. Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE Read More: Gaza City Israel-Hamas conflict Palestine airstrike Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office Lewiston Maine USA shooting The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze Croton-on-Hudson New York Halloween pumpkins Itaewon Itaewon crowd crush crowd crush South Korea Seoul Halloween Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russian invasion EU Summit /overseas/10/28/23/hamas-says-battling-israeli-troops-on-the-ground-in-gaza/overseas/10/28/23/un-general-assembly-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-in-gaza/entertainment/10/28/23/why-richard-gutierrez-remains-a-solid-kapamilya/sports/10/28/23/mma-abelardo-springs-out-surprise-to-stun-russian-foe/sports/10/28/23/panda-rues-rsgs-elimination