THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 26, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Children rescued after Israeli airstrike in Gaza A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl after recovering her from the rubble of a destroyed area following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Wednesday. The Israeli military continued its bombardment of even as several countries have called for "humanitarian pauses" to allow for more aid to come into Gaza. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Maine mass shooting claims 22, shooter at large A police car drives past a road block sign on the road leading to Schemengees bar where a man reportedly opened fire killing and injuring numerous people in Lewiston, Maine, USA on Wednesday. Early reports indicate as many as 22 people have been killed, and dozens injured. The Lewiston Maine Police Department is currently searching for Robert Card, the person of interest in the mass shooting. Cj Gunther, EPA-EFE

Pumpkins for Halloween emojis? Carved pumpkins with spooky faces are displayed during "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on Wednesday, ahead of Halloween. The event features over 7,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins. Angela Weiss, AFP

Memorial for Itaewon crush victims unveiled Relatives of Itaewon crush victims look at notes of support during an unveiling ceremony of a memorial street marker to remember the victims of the October 29, 2022 crowd crush that killed more than 150 people during Halloween celebrations, at the site of the tragedy in the popular Itaewon nightlife area in Seoul on Thursday. The narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital where nearly 160 people were crushed to death during Halloween festivities a year ago was designated a "Memorial Alley" on October 26, victims' relatives said. Jung Yeon-je, AFP