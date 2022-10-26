THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 26, 2022

Strong quake damages IFI church in La Paz, Abra Photo shows the damaged Nuestra Senora de la Paz Parish Church -Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra the day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Abra, Wednesday. The earthquake, which was recorded 7 kilometers northwest of Tineg town at 10:59 p.m., was felt in different parts of Luzon. Photo courtesy of Christian Edward Padua

Partial Solar eclipse seen from Taj Mahal The Taj Mahal is pictured during a partial solar eclipse in Agra, India on Tuesday. The partial eclipse began at 0858 GMT and ended off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation of France's Paris Observatory. Pawan Sharma, AFP

Navotas prepares for Undas A cemetery worker cleans and prepares the pathways of the Navotas Public Cemetery ahead of All Saints’ Day as people do their last minute painting and cleaning of tombs for Undas on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to prepare for rainy weather during the long weekend when millions are expected to visit cemeteries for Undas. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

PCG inspects Manila port ahead of Undas exodus Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct an inspection at the North Port passenger terminal in Manila on Wednesday. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to flock to different transport terminals ahead of Undas to mark All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine and world Pope Francis leads 'The cry of the peace' (Il grido della pace), a prayer for peace in Ukraine and in the world, together with the representatives of the Christian Churches and Communities and of the World Religions, at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy on Tuesday. Russian troops in February 2022 entered Ukraine, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Maurizio Brambati, EPA-EFE

Aftershock safety precaution Purificacion Paingan, 89, sits at a shed set up as a temporary sleeping area outside her family’s home in Lagayan town, Abra, Wednesday, a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the area. Residents have set up sleeping quarters outdoors as a precaution against possible aftershocks. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News