THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 26, 2021

Environmental groups urge DENR to ban open-pit mining Bikers and environmental advocates hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the agency to stop the issuance of a reported draft department order that lifts a ban on open-pit mining for extracting ores. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Paying tribute to departed loved ones at Mandaluyong Public Cemetery People visit the tombs of their departed loved ones at the Mandaluyong City Cemetery on Tuesday, ahead of All Souls' Day on November 2. Cemeteries and columbaria will be closed from October 29 until November 2 to prevent spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Duterte joins Heads of States during 38th ASEAN Summit President Rodrigo Duterte joins other leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in the virtual 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits hosted by Brunei Darussalam, at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday. The annual meeting of the Heads of State or Government of ASEAN Member States will be held on Oct. 26-28. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Would-be voters for Halalan 2022 troop to Comelec satellite registration sites Residents of Manila’s 2nd District register as voters for Halalan 2022 at the Tutuban Center on Tuesday. Different malls in Manila serve as the Commission on Election's satellite registration sites to cater to would-be voters as the Oct. 30 deadline for registration nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Japan's Princess Mako marries longtime sweetheart Japan's Princess Mako waves from inside a car as she leaves her home for her marriage in Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Mako married longtime boyfriend Kei Komura in a low-key ceremony Tuesday and will lose her royal title, departing the imperial family according to Japanese law, when they register their marriage. Kyodo via Reuters