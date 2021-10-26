Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 26, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2021 11:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Environmental groups urge DENR to ban open-pit mining Bikers and environmental advocates hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the agency to stop the issuance of a reported draft department order that lifts a ban on open-pit mining for extracting ores. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Paying tribute to departed loved ones at Mandaluyong Public Cemetery People visit the tombs of their departed loved ones at the Mandaluyong City Cemetery on Tuesday, ahead of All Souls' Day on November 2. Cemeteries and columbaria will be closed from October 29 until November 2 to prevent spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Duterte joins Heads of States during 38th ASEAN Summit President Rodrigo Duterte joins other leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in the virtual 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits hosted by Brunei Darussalam, at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday. The annual meeting of the Heads of State or Government of ASEAN Member States will be held on Oct. 26-28. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo Would-be voters for Halalan 2022 troop to Comelec satellite registration sites Residents of Manila’s 2nd District register as voters for Halalan 2022 at the Tutuban Center on Tuesday. Different malls in Manila serve as the Commission on Election's satellite registration sites to cater to would-be voters as the Oct. 30 deadline for registration nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Japan's Princess Mako marries longtime sweetheart Japan's Princess Mako waves from inside a car as she leaves her home for her marriage in Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Mako married longtime boyfriend Kei Komura in a low-key ceremony Tuesday and will lose her royal title, departing the imperial family according to Japanese law, when they register their marriage. Kyodo via Reuters Physical distancing amid the green grass and blue skies People take time outdoors, sitting on circles drawn on the ground that serve as physical distancing markers at a park outside a mall in Makati City on Tuesday, a day after health authorities announced the Philippines is at “low-risk” for COVID-19 infections. The country's daily new cases decreased by 48 percent in recent weeks, with healthcare capacity at "moderate-risk", according to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: anti-mining protest open pit mining DENR Alyansa Tigil Mina Undas 2021 Mandaluyong Public Cemetery All Souls Day All Saints Day ASEAN summit Duterte Philippines Brunei Darussalam ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations Rodrigo Duterte world leaders ASEAN meetings Halalan 2022 Comelec Commission on Elections voter registration Halalan 2022 registration Manila Tutuban Center 2022 elections Japan Princess Mako royal wedding Japanese royals coronavirus COVID-19 Alert Level 3 low-risk COVID-19 low-risk Makati park outdoors /video/business/10/26/21/ph-shares-join-asian-rally-on-global-earnings-reports/video/spotlight/10/26/21/filipino-fishermen-in-west-ph-sea-ask-for-protection/video/news/10/26/21/authorities-warn-vs-complacency-on-covid-19/news/10/26/21/bangkay-natagpuan-sa-loob-ng-sasakyan-sa-iloilo/video/news/10/26/21/ph-eyes-finishing-covid-19-vaccinations-for-minors-by-december