THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 26, 2020

EDSA U-turn slot closure causes traffic Motorists navigate through a bottleneck as the U-turn slot along EDSA near Panorama Building and Walmart in Quezon City closes on Monday to make way for the special lane of the EDSA Bus Carousel. Motorists were directed to use the U-turn slot near Dario Bridge in Muñoz, which is also scheduled to close soon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Quinta wreaks destruction in Mindoro Damaged outrigger boats washed up along the shore of Barangay Masaging, Municipality of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 8AM, after Typhoon Quinta made landfall in the province on Monday morning. Typhoon Quinta maintained its strength and is currently over the Mindoro strait as it moves westward at 25kph with sustained winds of 125kph and gustiness of up to 150 kph, according to PAGASA. Photo courtesy of Gheymark Fabellon

Lining up for EasyTrip Motorists flock to Quezon City Memorial Circle on Monday for a free EasyTrip RFID sticker. The installation of RFID stickers has been extended beyond the initial deadline of Nov. 2 as the DOTR pushes to make toll transactions cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Quinta' destroys houses in Pola, Oriental Mindoro The remains of a house after Typhoon Quinta's wrath in Pola, Oriental Mindoro continue to be submerged in water on Monday. Thousands of villagers fled to safety as heavy rains and strong winds caused massive flooding and ripped off roofs, according to local officials. Erik De Castro, AP

Typhoon 'Quinta' forces thousands to evacuate in Oriental Mindoro Residents evacuate to safer grounds in Pola town in Oriental Mindoro after strong winds brought by Typhoon Quinta damaged houses on Monday. Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated as the typhoon moved westward across southern Luzon after it first made landfall in Tabaco City, Albay province on Sunday evening. Erik De Castro, AP

State of mental health Health workers from the National Center for Mental Health hold a protest action in front of the facility in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The group called on the government to increase the health budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Calls to the NCMH from people seeking help for their mental health have doubled since the start of the pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News