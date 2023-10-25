THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 25, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Comelec to pilot test Automated Elections Systems for BSKE Commission on Elections (Comelec) officers conduct the final testing and sealing of vote counting machines (VCMs) at the Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday. The pilot testing of the Automated Elections System (AES) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) will be held in three barangays, namely, Barangay Pasong Tamo in District 6 of Quezon City, and Barangay Zone II Poblacion and Barangay Paliparan III in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, as part of the Comelec's feasibility study on use of AES in barangay elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN

Fuel shortage threatens hospital operations in Gaza Emergency generators keep Al Shifa hospital lit up amid the darkness in Gaza City on Tuesday. The Health Ministry in Gaza warned that electric generators in hospitals will cease functioning within days due to a fuel shortage and that 32 health centers are out of service due to targeting by Israeli warplanes and a fuel shortage. More than 5,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Anticipating demand as Undas 2023 nears A factory worker dries hand-painted candles at a candle manufacturing company in Caloocan City on Wednesday. The demand for candles and flowers, staples for the observance of Undas, is expected to rise with Filipinos set to pay respects to departed loved ones on All Saints Day. Basilio Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Gaza aid at the ready Egyptian Red Crescent Society employees and volunteers handle humanitarian aid bound for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip at a warehouse in Arish, Egypt on Wednesday. International mediators continued on October 25 to push for the passage of more aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict. Fifty-four aid trucks have so far made their way into the Gaza Strip through Egypt's border, according to aid organizations, while various UN agencies asked for more to be allowed with inhabitants displaced and lack access to food, electricity and medical supplies. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE