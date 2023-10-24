THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 24, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hamas frees 2 elderly Israeli hostages Israeli hostages Nurit Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz arrive at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday, after being held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023. Gaza's Hamas rulers said October 23, 2023 that they had freed two more women abducted from Israel during the October 7 attacks. The Hamas group's military wing said the two elderly women, identified as Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, had been freed for "compelling humanitarian" reasons following mediation by Qatar and Egypt. Oren Ziv, AFP

Lawmaker files complaint vs former President Duterte Alliance of Concerned Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro joins counsel Atty. Rico Domingo and Movement Against Disinformation founding president Tony La Viña, after filing a complaint of grave threats against former President Rodrigo Duterte at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday. The lawmaker filed a complaint under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, over the statement made by Duterte during an interview on SMNI on October 11. Maria Tan,ABS-CBN News

Exhibit beckons visitors to Hong Kong A visitor views digital art at the 'Immersive Hong Kong' roving exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. The exhibition, organized by the Information Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and under the theme 'Hong Kong - Where the World Looks Ahead', showcases the diverse and vibrant Hong Kong city through interactive art and 3D technology displays aimed to invite people to visit, do business or invest in Hong Kong Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Ushering in the Christmas season A mall-goer takes photos of a mall's Christmas display in Makati on Tuesday. Malls in Metro Manila are set to adjust operating hours to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from November 13, 2023 to January 8, 2024 as part of efforts to alleviate anticipated heavy traffic during the Christmas season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News