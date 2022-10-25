Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 25, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 11:22 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Mississippi River’s historic low water level

People visit Tower Rock, which is usually surrounded by water, of the Mississippi River near Brazeau Township, Missouri, USA on Sunday after water levels dropped so low that visitors can walk to the site with dry feet. The Mississippi River, a main route of commercial barge traffic for grains, wheat, and coal, is historically low causing major supply chain disruptions Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

UK’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak (center) waves as he arrives at Conservative Party Headquarters in central London having been announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest, on Monday. Britain's next prime minister, former finance chief Rishi Sunak, inherits a UK economy that was headed for recession even before the recent turmoil triggered by Liz Truss. Daniel Leal, AFP

Eco group reminds public to keep cemeteries clean

A volunteer dressed up as 'Zombasura' representing cemetery litterbugs, pose for pictures as environmental advocacy group Ecowaste Coalition gathered at the gate of the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday. The group called for a waste-free observance of Undas as cemeteries prepare for the influx of visitors after 2 years of lockdown measures due to the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

‘You are somebody’s type’

Volunteers donate blood at a mass bloodletting event at the Quezon City Hall to mark the 74th anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross QC Chapter on Tuesday. The donated blood will augment the blood bank supply and be used in hospitals needing Red Cross assistance. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Newly renovated Molo Plaza in Iloilo City reopens

Locals spend time at the newly renovated historic landmark, the Molo Plaza in Iloilo City on Monday. Molo Plaza, a favorite go-to place of tourists and locals alike, was restored through a project of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and turned over to the city government of Iloilo. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Jeepney drivers seek relief from high fuel costs

Jeepney drivers and operators picket against high fuel costs at a jeepney terminal in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the government to urgently address the current economic situation and said the recent oil price rollback of P0.35 per liter for gasoline and P1.10 per liter for diesel are not enough to provide drivers and commuters relief. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Repainting tombs at Barangka Cemetery for Undas 2022

Workers apply fresh paint and spruce up graves at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Tuesday. Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit cemeteries around the country with the easing of COVID-19 protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PAWS reopens pet memorial wall

A woman looks at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society's (PAWS) pet memorial wall in Quezon City on Tuesday, days before Undas. PAWS reopened the memorial wall to visitors where owners can dedicate a memorial tile to their departed pets for purchase, with their pet's name, photo and short dedication. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

