THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 25, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

'Bomb cyclone' causes flooding in California Vehicles drive through a flooded area as a powerful storm drenched northern California in Fairfield, California, U.S. on Sunday. A powerful storm, forecast to bring up to 10 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service, drenched wildfire-scarred northern California on Sunday, triggering mudslides and downing electric lines with winds blasting San Francisco as the "bomb cyclone" headed south. Carlos Barria, Reuters

Voters registration closes on October 30 Residents fill out forms and process documents as they register as voters at the Robinsons Mall in Ermita on Monday. Voters registration for the 2022 national elections will be open from 8am until 5PM until October 30 in different satellite registration sites around the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers raise concern on possible abolition of RITM Health workers denounce the P170M budget cut on Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses of the National Reference Laboratory of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine during a noise barrage outside the RITM in Alabang, Muntinlupa on Monday. The group also raised concern on the possible abolition and displacement of current employees with the alleged railroading of the House Bill 9560 or the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Bill. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups slam continuing oil price hike A woman joins a protest as members of Anakpawis and other progressive groups hold a bike ride from Road-10 in Tondo to Mendiola, Manila to call for the scrapping of the current Oil Deregulation Law, on Monday. The group condemned the series of oil price hikes in the country, citing its impact to consumers. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Lenticular cloud over Mayon Volcano Lenticular clouds cover the summit of Mayon Volcano in this photo taken from Lidong, Sto. Domingo, Albay on Monday. These altocumulus standing lenticularis clouds, which are visible signs of ‘mountain waves’ in the air, are usually formed when land formations obstruct the flow of air creating whirls of air called eddies. Voltaire Salvacion, ABS-CBN News