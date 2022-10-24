Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 24, 2022

Posted at Oct 24 2022 11:27 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Korean Air overshoots runway in Cebu

Photo shows the Korean Air KE631 after it overshot the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Sunday evening. The 162 passengers and 11 crew members were safely evacuated after the plane, which came from Incheon, overshot the runway due to bad weather condition, according to local authorities. Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

Escorial arrives for the preliminary hearing on Lapid case

Joel Escorial, self-confessed gunman in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid, is escorted upon his arrival at the Department of Justice in Manila on Monday for the preliminary hearing. The Southern Police District named Joel Escorial, suspects at large Israel and Edmon Dimaculangan, and a certain “Orly in the murder complaint filed before the justice department. ABS-CBN News

Challenging appointment of CHR Chair Palpal-latoc

Youth protesters picket in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday, to protest the appointment of Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc as CHR chairperson. The protesters called the appointment of Palpal-latoc, a former deputy executive secretary at the office of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, an attempt at "institutional whitewashing" and an insult to the memory of Martial Law victims. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

La Catrina parades in Mexico City as prelude to Day of the Dead

Women dressed in the costume of La Catrina parade down a main avenue of Mexico City on Sunday. The parade was a prelude to Day of the Dead celebrations, which will be held on the first days of November. Mario Guzman, EPA-EFE

San Bartolome Church displays world's largest collection of stamps featuring popes

Diocesan Archives and Museum guide Glenn Oliveros looks at the largest collection of stamps featuring popes currently displayed at the San Bartolome Parish Church in Malabon City on Monday. The collection by Kim Robert De Leon is composed of 2,398 stamps from travels of popes around the world and is officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

