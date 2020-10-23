Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 23, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2020 12:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the day's top stories in photos. Largest fountain on record The Palm Fountain lights up during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest fountain, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The fountain, located at The Pointe in Dubai's waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, spans over 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) of sea water and features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 meters (344 feet) in height. Rula Rohana, Reuters Unmasking the candidates First lady Melania Trump (left) and President Donald Trump (center) remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Unlike the chaotic first presidential debate, the candidates were able to dive into more issues despite the occasional jabs. Julio Cortez, AP Fabella hospital stops admitting new patients as some doctors infected with COVID-19 Health workers leave the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on Friday after their shift. Hospital officials announced they would stop admitting new patients until further notice to give way to disinfection activities following reports of some doctors testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital will also be testing all health care workers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Getting ready for COVID-19 Christmas A woman wearing a face mask and shield as a measure against COVID-19 looks at various Christmas decorations being sold at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Friday. Vendors say sales have taken a hit due to the ongoing pandemic with some customers preferring to shop for decorations online. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Manila landmarks in Lagusnilad People take selfies with back-lit photos of various Manila landmarks located at the renovated Lagusnilad Underpass which connects Manila City Hall to Intramuros on Friday. The renovation of the underpass, which opened in August, took 10 months. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News France extends anti-COVID curfew in 9 cities Two persons face the Eiffel Tower in Paris, during a nighttime curfew as a measure against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. France on October 22, 2020 extended the anti-COVID curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced to stay indoors at night. Valery Hache, AFP Read More: Dubai fountain Guinness world record US elections debate Trump Biden Melania Trump Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital COVID-19 coronavirus healthcare workers face mask face shield Dapitan Arcade Christmas decorations market Christmas Lagusnilad Underpass selfie Manila Manila landmarks Manila tourist spots Eiffel Tower France Paris curfew France curfew /overseas/10/24/20/norway-to-tighten-coronavirus-restrictions-next-week-says-pm/overseas/10/23/20/poland-curbs-public-gatherings-shuts-bars-as-coronavirus-cases-climb/spotlight/10/23/20/government-is-afraid-attacks-on-media-show-ph-govts-fear-of-accountability-journalists-say/overseas/10/23/20/curevac-posts-positive-pre-clinical-data-for-covid-19-vaccine/overseas/10/23/20/us-records-2nd-highest-single-day-rise-in-covid-19-infections