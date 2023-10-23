THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 23, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Jewish community in UK call for safe return of hostages Members of the UK Jewish community hold a solidarity rally in London, Britain, on Sunday, during which UK Israelis called for the safe return of hostages taken by Hamas. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

Gaza residents line up for bread Gaza residents line up to receive bread in Gaza City, on Sunday.. More than 4,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. After 20 aid trucks were allowed into the Gaza strip on October 21, 2023 through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, 17 more were allowed in on October 22. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Marcos leads command conference on Chinese Coast Guard blocking incident President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads a command conference with the security sector at Malacañan Palace on October 23, 2023 to discuss the latest violation by China in the West Philippine Sea. Marcos instructed the Philippine Coast Guard to conduct an investigation, as mandated by international maritime laws, into the events that transpired during the Rotation and Resupply (RORE) mission to Ayungin Shoal. Presidential Communications Office

Lead-safe schools pushed on Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Members of non-profit group BAN Toxics scan sample toys and frequently-used items by children for high toxic lead content during their "Lead-Safe Schools for Children's Health and Safety" campaign held at Bahay Toro Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. The campaign is in line with the World Health Organization's International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, urging the participation of students, parents, teachers, and communities to promote toxic-free and waste-free schools in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Animal sacrifice in centuries-old festival in Nepal A child gives flowers to Hindu devotees at the Mahalaxmi temple of Bode on the ninth day of Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Monday. During the 15-day long Dashain festival, Nepalese devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, offering animal sacrifices, such as chicken, goats and buffalos to bless them with peace, prosperity and success. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE