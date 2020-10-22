THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 22, 2020

Obama back on campaign trail Former President Barack Obama arrives to speak at Citizens Bank Park as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, in Philadelphia, USA. Around 42 million ballots have been cast both via mail and in person with 12 days ahead of Nov. 3 election. Matt Slocum, AP Photo

France pays tribute to slain History teacher The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried away in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event in Paris, France on Wednesday. French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. Francois Mori, AP/ Pool

Trillanes files motion to quash sedition case Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV leaves the Quezon City Hall of Justice after filing a motion to quash the case during his arraignment on a sedition case over the "Bikoy" narco-list videos on Thursday. The justice department filed a case of conspiracy to commit sedition against Trillanes and 9 other individuals for their alleged involvement in the release of the “Totoong Narcolist” videos over its supposed libelous allegations linking President Rodrigo Duterte and his family to the illegal drug trade. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Czech Republic announces national lockdown to curb covid spread A man wearing a face mask carries his dog across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic on Tuesday. In another desperate attempt to slow the rise of coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic, Health Minister Roman Prymula has announced a ban on free movement of people in the country and a closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels. At the same time, state offices will limit their opening hours. Prime Minister Andrej Babis says those measures should prevent the collapse of the health system in early November. Petr David Josek, AP

Inside the Holy Cave of San Pedro Bautista A priest walks inside the Holy Cave of San Pedro Bautista where Saint Pedro Bautista prayed during his missionary work in the Philippines. The cave is located under Quezon City’s oldest Catholic church, the Basilica Minore de Santuario de San Pedro Bautista in San Francisco Del Monte, Quezon City, which was founded in 1590. Church groups and historians are opposing Senate Bill 1882, filed by Senator Lito Lapid, which seeks to rename Del Monte Avenue after the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bringing color to Manila North Cemetery Clad in a colorful striped shirt, 64-year-old Fernando Sulayao says a prayer after lighting candles and applying a coat of paint on the grave of his parents and grandmother at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. Sulayao says he took advantage of the clear weather to apply the first layer of yellow paint, an annual tradition, as it is his mother’s favorite color. Despite his age Sulayao walks some 2.4 km from Abad Santos Avenue, Tondo to the cemetery as a form of exercise and as a vow. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News