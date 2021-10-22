THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 22, 2021

India celebrates 1 billionth jab in fight against COVID-19 Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore on Thursday. India administered its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse. Manjunath Kiran, AFP

Jeepney drivers protest 'crushing' oil price increases Drivers from different transport groups join a symbolic protest against the continuing rise in oil prices at a press conference at the Ikot Terminal in the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on October 22, 2021. The groups are asking for a subsidy or an increase in fare from 9 to 12 pesos to counter the hike in the price of diesel of more than 8-pesos in the past two months. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Children 12-17 years old gets vaccinated in Marikina A parent comforts a child about to be vaccinated at the Marikina Sports Center on Friday. The local government of Marikina said a total of 326 children with comorbidity aged 12-17 years old, are scheduled to be vaccinated today. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lower COVID-19 cases bring people outside as Christmas season nears Children play at a Christmas installation display at the Marikina Riverbanks Center on Friday, days after the easing of the COVID-19 alert level in Metro Manila. Visitors continue to flock to various tourist attractions as infections in Metro Manila decline. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Flower vendors take advantage of early Undas 2021 visitors Flower vendors wait for customers visiting loved ones at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on October 22, 2021 a few days before All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day. Many Filipinos have started visiting the final resting place of their departed kin to offer prayers and flowers after the Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered the closure of all cemeteries during the upcoming Undas to curb the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News