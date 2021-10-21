THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 21, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Russia records 1,028 COVID-19 deaths in a day Servicemen of Russia's Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear disinfect Moscow's Belorussky railway station on Wedensday, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. Russia said Wednesday 1,028 people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

Flooding and landslides kills at least 100 in India and Nepal Commuters stand on a flyover on a flooded national highway after river Kosi overflowed following heavy rains near Rampur in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday. The death toll from days of flooding and landslides in India and Nepal crossed 100 on Wednesday, including several families swept away or crushed in their homes by avalanches of mud and rocks. AFP

Boy receives skullcap from Pope Francis Pope Francis (center) is greeted by a child during the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican on Wedensday. The boy, who walked unexpectedly onto the stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican, won a white papal skullcap to take home. Andreas Solaro, AFP

VP Robredo condoles with families of EJK victims Vice President Leni Robredo attends the blessing and turnover of the cremated remains of several victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK), held in Manila on Wednesday. The remains were exhumed and cremated through the help of Society of the Divine Word - JPIC (Justice-Peace Integrity of Creation) Office of the Central Province and Project Paghilom after the expiration of five-year lease on the graves located in different public cemeteries. OVP/Handout

Manila Ocean Park reopens for fully vaccinated individuals Visitors take photos of a manta ray inside the Manila Ocean Park on Thursday. The oceanarium, which was temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will accommodate fully vaccinated individuals aged 18-65 on Thursdays to Sundays, plus public holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ABS-CBN News

Quezon City identifies 27 special concern lockdown areas Residents walk past a sign informing the public on the imposition of a granular lockdown at Block 4 alley along Scout Bayoran Street, Barangay South Triangle in Quezon City Thursday. The area is one of the 27 locations under special concern lockdown in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19 in the city. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mayor Isko Moreno visits farmers in Tarlac Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on Thursday. Domagoso vowed to implement policies benefiting the rice-producing farmers and establishing cold storage facilities to address spoilage of crops in regions dependent on agriculture. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Would-be voters told to go to registration satellite sites Residents check a list of satellite voters' registration sites outside the Comelec Manila Election Unit office in Arroceros Street in Manila on Thursday. Manila residents are advised to visit the following sites as the Comelec office in Arroceros no longer accept application for voters registration - SM Manila for District 1 & 4; Tutuban Mall for District 2; SM San Lazaro for District 3; Robinsons Manila for District 5; and Robinsons Otis for District 6. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News